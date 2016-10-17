BRIEF-Boomerang Q1 net profit up at 697,646 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 697,646 ZLOTYS VERSUS 525,128 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
* The Dalian Wanda Group is nearing a deal to buy Dick Clark Productions in a deal valued at about $1 billion - Variety, citing sources Source text - bit.ly/2ehozcr
* Q1 NET PROFIT 697,646 ZLOTYS VERSUS 525,128 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish jeans retailer Mavi Giyim intends to proceed with an initial public offering on Borsa Istanbul, the company said in a statement on Monday.