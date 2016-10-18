Oct 18 RFM Corp

* rfm's 9-month income up 9% to 683 million pesos

* rfm's 9-month total revenues reached 8.73bln pesos, up from 8.41bln pesos revenues posted for the same period last year

* "expects to sustain this 9% income growth for the last quarter of the year"