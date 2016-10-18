BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 RFM Corp
* rfm's 9-month income up 9% to 683 million pesos
* rfm's 9-month total revenues reached 8.73bln pesos, up from 8.41bln pesos revenues posted for the same period last year
* "expects to sustain this 9% income growth for the last quarter of the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd