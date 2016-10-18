BRIEF-Florence Investech recommends dividend of 30 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Suven Life Sciences Ltd
* Secures two product patents in europe and israel
* Patents corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases
* Patents are valid through 2030 and 2029 Source text: bit.ly/2dnOtFo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says project is to be completed in 48 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: