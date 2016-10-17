Oct 17 Standard Life Plc :

* Thematic review of annuity sales practices

* At request of FCA, co will conduct a review of all non-advised annuity sales from July 2008

* Review to identify whether our customers received sufficient information about enhanced annuities to make right decisions about their purchase

* Says not yet possible to determine a reliable estimate of quantum of any redress associated with this process

* Annual report 2015 noted a contingent liability in light of potential for a requirement to compensate customers flowing from FCA's review

* Possible that financial impact may be mitigated by our group professional indemnity insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)