BRIEF-China Graphene Group says Mak Tin Sang resigns as executive director
Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director
Oct 17 Buildmax Ltd :
* Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Buildmax had received a conditional offer to acquire a controlling equity position in company subject to certain pre-conditions
* Following consideration of proposed offer, board determined that terms and conditions of proposed offer are not in best interests of company
* Discussions in respect of proposed offer have been terminated by Buildmax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Q1 net loss attributable 116.7 million pesos versus loss of 142.9 million pesos