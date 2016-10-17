Oct 17 Buildmax Ltd :

* Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Buildmax had received a conditional offer to acquire a controlling equity position in company subject to certain pre-conditions

* Following consideration of proposed offer, board determined that terms and conditions of proposed offer are not in best interests of company

* Discussions in respect of proposed offer have been terminated by Buildmax