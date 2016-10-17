BRIEF-China Graphene Group says Mak Tin Sang resigns as executive director
* Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Phoenix Group Holdings :
* UK's PRA and FCA have each consented to acquisition of AXA Wealth's pensions and protection businesses
* Completion of acquisition is expected to take place on Nov.1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable 116.7 million pesos versus loss of 142.9 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: