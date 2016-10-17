BRIEF-Mynet to set up wholly owned M&A consulting unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned M&A consulting unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 10 million yen, on June 1
Oct 18 Chorus Ltd :
* Announced a conditional agreement with Crown Fibre Holdings
* Agreement will see free residential installations continue through to 31 december 2019 for those premises connecting to UFB network
* New agreement recognises that government's pending regulatory review has proposed building block model regulation
* Agreement is conditional on confirmation that tax status of cfh securities is unchanged
* Postponement of repayment of CFH debt & equity securities to contribute $60 million towards non-standard installation costs incurred from 2017 to 2019-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 50.1 million baht versus 106.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: