Oct 17 Erickson Inc
* Says on October 11, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered
into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement - SEC
filing
* Company says amendment includes maintaining borrowing
capacity of $10 million for the period from July 25, 2016
through August 29, 2016
* Says amendement modified required level of borrowing
capacity to be maintained to $20 million for period from
November 1 2016, through December 31 2016
* Says amendment modified required level of borrowing
capacity to be maintained to $13 million from August 30, 2016
through October 17, 2016
Source: (bit.ly/2ebZDS6)
