Oct 17 Enviva Partners LP
* Qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115.0 million and
$116.0 million - SEC filing
* Qtrly estimated net income of between $12.5 million and
$13.0 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted EBITDA of
between $25.0 million and $26.0 million
* Qtrly estimated distributable cash flow of between $21.0
million and $21.5 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted gross margin
of between $29.0 and $30.0
* Enviva Partners LP- intent to offer, with unit , $300
million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
due 2021 in private placement
* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net
proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in
connection with sampson acquisition
* Enviva Partners LP- remainder of net proceeds from
offering will be used to repay certain outstanding term loan
indebtedness under credit facilities
Source text: [bit.ly/2dndlgn]
Further company coverage: