Oct 18 Pgg Wrightson Ltd

* PGW updates its first quarter performance and guidance

* Forecasting that its full year operating ebitda to 30 june 2017 including earnings of associates is expected to be in NZ$62 to NZ$68 million range

* At a net profit after tax level it is expected that performance will be broadly in line with 2016 financial year

* Trading environment for agricultural inputs and services has become marginally more difficult in new zealand

* Note full effect of flooding experienced earlier this year in south america still remains to be seen

* Continue to have confidence in way that business is performing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: