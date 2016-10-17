BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 18 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc :
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2016, were $8.5 billion. AUM increased by $236 million or 2.8% from June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.