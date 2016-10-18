BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
Oct 18 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* appointment of independent director to Fonterra board
* Appointment of a new independent director, Scott St John, who will join Fonterra board on 1 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.