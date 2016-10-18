BRIEF-Syuppin to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
Oct 18 Three Sixty Five Pcl
* received from government public relations department outstanding debt of 23.7 million baht
* co also received interest at 7.5% per year computed from 14 nov 2007 - 30 sep 2016 or 15.8 million baht
* payment was made in accordance with supreme court judgement & co's revenue has increased and it will be recognized in 4th quarter of this year Source text (bit.ly/2dnBALx) Further company coverage:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
TAIPEI, May 22 Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) +7.4 +14.05 +12.3 Export orders from China +13.8 +19.9 Export orders from U.S. +6.0 +15.4 Export orders