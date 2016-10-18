BRIEF-JCR upgrades Mori Hills Reit Investment's rating to "AA" and changes outlook to stable from positive
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
Oct 17 Moody's:
* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness in the saudi construction sector pose risks for banks
* Moody's - Rising challenges in saudi construction sector will lead to rising nonperforming loans(npls),higher provisioning costs for country's banks
* Moody's on Saudi banks - Expect the magnitude of the asset quality deterioration to be within the banks' profit margins
* Moody's on Saudi banks - Banks' high capital buffers can absorb a material stress from downside scenarios in the building and construction sector.
