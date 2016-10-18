Oct 17 Moody's:

* Moody's - Japanese banks only marginally affected by negative interest rate policy

* Moody's - Japanese banks will see only limited deterioration in their profitability following introduction of a negative interest rate policy (NIRP)

* Moody's - Greatest impact on profitability from NIRP is through spread loans, with regional Japanese banks more exposed

Source text - bit.ly/2ebDzpm