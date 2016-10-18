BRIEF-JCR upgrades Mori Hills Reit Investment's rating to "AA" and changes outlook to stable from positive
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
Oct 17 Moody's:
* Moody's - Philippines' Baa2 rating reflects sound economic and fiscal fundamentals; political risks have become less predictable
* Moody's on Philippines - Political risks have become less predictable.
* Moody's - Strong domestic demand,services exports to provide strong buffer to external headwinds to merchandise trade over next 1 to 2 yrs
Source text - bit.ly/2e3fsMR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
LONDON, May 22 The effects of Brexit are starting to be felt in the syndicated loan market as lenders seek greater flexibility on where and how they book loans to deal with the potential loss of passporting rights in a hard Brexit, a move that could cause operational problems for banks' agency functions.