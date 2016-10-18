BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Biocartis Group NV :
* Biocartis receives 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) strategic grant from Flemish government to support manufacturing capacity expansion
* Received STS grant in order to support manufacturing capacity expansion for its Idylla(TM) diagnostics tests
* Received STS grant in order to support training and education of existing and new personnel
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.