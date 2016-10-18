Oct 18 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Q3 revenue $52.3 million (Reuters poll $59.7 million)

* Q3 EBIT $3.9 million (Reuters poll $8.6 million)

* Expects Q4 revenue in the range of $54-57 million

* Expects Q4 gross margins of 46-48% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)