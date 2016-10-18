BRIEF-JCR upgrades Mori Hills Reit Investment's rating to "AA" and changes outlook to stable from positive
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
LONDON, May 22 The effects of Brexit are starting to be felt in the syndicated loan market as lenders seek greater flexibility on where and how they book loans to deal with the potential loss of passporting rights in a hard Brexit, a move that could cause operational problems for banks' agency functions.