Oct 18 Avanza Bank Holding AB

* Q3 net profit 105 million SEK (94)

* Q3 number of new customers 24,500

* Says costs for forth quarter will increase around 20 per cent compared to same period 2015

* Says we estimate that expenses will rise by 15-20 per cent in 2017 before returning to a rate of 8-10 per cent in 2018