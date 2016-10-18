Oct 18 Cassiopea SpA :

* Announces completion of phase II proof of concept of its novel antibiotic for acne and decision to pursuefurther development

* Louise Dube, director of research and development is retiring at year end. Her responsibilities will be assumed by CSO Luigi Moro and Alessandro Mazzetti, CMO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)