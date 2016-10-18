BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Cassiopea SpA :
* Announces completion of phase II proof of concept of its novel antibiotic for acne and decision to pursuefurther development
* Louise Dube, director of research and development is retiring at year end. Her responsibilities will be assumed by CSO Luigi Moro and Alessandro Mazzetti, CMO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.