Oct 18 Smiths Group Plc :

* Smiths establishes Euro medium term note programme

* Has established a 2.5 bln euro medium term note programme with its ten relationship banks as dealers

* EMTN programme will facilitate issuance by company of senior notes over time in various currencies and maturities as a continuing element of its financing strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)