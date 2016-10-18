Oct 18 Connect Group Plc :

* Preliminary results for the Y/E Aug. 31 2016

* FY revenue 1.91 bln stg versus 1,88 bln stg up 1.7 pct

* FY profit before tax 60.7 mln stg versus 56.5 mln stg up 7.4 pct

* Dividend per share 9.5p versus 9.2p up 3.3 pct

* Opportunities to leverage group's capabilities, most notably between Smiths News and Tuffnells, are moving ahead