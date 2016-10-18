UPDATE 2-China's LeEco founder cedes control of listed unit amid cash crunch
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
Oct 18 Connect Group Plc :
* Preliminary results for the Y/E Aug. 31 2016
* FY revenue 1.91 bln stg versus 1,88 bln stg up 1.7 pct
* FY profit before tax 60.7 mln stg versus 56.5 mln stg up 7.4 pct
* Dividend per share 9.5p versus 9.2p up 3.3 pct
* Opportunities to leverage group's capabilities, most notably between Smiths News and Tuffnells, are moving ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: