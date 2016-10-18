Oct 18 Traction AB :

* Q3 profit after tax 242 million Swedish crowns ($28.06 million) versus loss 77 million crowns year ago

* NAV per share as of Sept. 30 159 crowns per share versus 143 crowns per share year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)