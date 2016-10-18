Oct 18 Premier African Minerals Ltd :

* Buys into significant gold asset in DRC and private placement

* Has acquired a 4.5 pct stake in Casa Mining Ltd, co that holds prospective gold mining and exploration licences in DRC

* Has also today raised 300,000 stg(before costs and expenses) through issue of new ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.32 pence per share