BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 AstraZeneca Plc
* FDA accepts for review new drug application for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for the treatment of Hyperkalaemia
* FDA has indicated that this is a complete class 2 response
* Interactions with other health authorities in European Union and Australia are ongoing with decisions expected in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.