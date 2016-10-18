BRIEF-Florence Investech recommends dividend of 30 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Havfisk Asa
* Leroey Seafood Group says now has 81,042,784 shares in Havfisk, representing 95.74 per cent
* Leroey says intends to proceed with a compulsory acquisition of the remaining Havfisk shares
* The offer period expired on 17 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 A&P (ANDREOU & PARASKEVAIDES) ENTERPRISES LTD: