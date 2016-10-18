ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as sentiment improves
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were firmer on Monday with real-money accounts seen snapping up high-quality names.
Oct 18 Hays Plc :
* Hays CFO says not seeing any large outflow of jobs going out of the UK after Brexit vote
* Hays CFO says clients cautious on additional investment spending in the UK after Brexit vote, but replacing "leavers"
* Hays CFO says UK hiring stablised since mid-July, the market "may well have" already seen the worst Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were firmer on Monday with real-money accounts seen snapping up high-quality names.
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB