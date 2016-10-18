Oct 18 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* For september alone, net addition of 4g subscribers is expected to reach approximately 6.05 million

* Expected results mainly due to selling and marketing expenses increased substantially year-on-year

* China Unicom Hong Kong -for 9-mnth sept ended profit is expected to be approximately rmb 1.6 billion, down by about 80.6% as compared to same period of last year