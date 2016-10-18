Oct 18 M1 Ltd

* M1 ltd - qtrly net profit S$34.4 million vs S$44.9 million

* M1 ltd - qtrly operating revenue S$249.1 million vs S$277.6 million

* "Growth in data revenue is likely to be moderated by competitively priced data offerings"

* Decline in net profit after tax for year 2016 is likely to be around year-to-date range

* No dividend has been declared or recommended for the financial period.