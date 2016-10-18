Oct 18 Kim Loong Resources Bhd

* Kim loong resources bhd- says sept. Production for fresh fruit bunches was 22,665 mt

* Kim loong resources bhd- says sept. Production for crude palm oil was 23,988 mt

* Kim loong resources bhd- says sept. Production for palm kernel was 5,953 mt

