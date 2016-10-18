Oct 18 UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Publishes final report of its investment & corporate banking market study

* Outlines remedies, including banning banks from using contractual clauses that seek to limit clients' choice on future transactions

* Final report confirms findings of interim report published in April 2016

* "We are also continuing to look at how we can improve IPO process"