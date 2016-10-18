ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as sentiment improves
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were firmer on Monday with real-money accounts seen snapping up high-quality names.
Oct 18 UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Publishes final report of its investment & corporate banking market study
* Outlines remedies, including banning banks from using contractual clauses that seek to limit clients' choice on future transactions
* Final report confirms findings of interim report published in April 2016
* "We are also continuing to look at how we can improve IPO process" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eq6yF3] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were firmer on Monday with real-money accounts seen snapping up high-quality names.
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB