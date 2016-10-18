Oct 18 X5 Retail Group NV :

* Says net retail sales up 30.2 percent year-on-year in Q3 2016 to around 254 billion roubles ($4.1 billion);

* Says Q3 like-for-like sales up 9.1 percent year-on-year with traffic up 3.2 percent and basket up 5.7 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)