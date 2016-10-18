UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
Oct 18 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
* Says Lypsa's debt reduction by 25%
* Says as of Oct. 18, debt stands at 235 mln rupees
* Says co is actively trying to reduce debt, minimize annual interest outgo to boost profitability Source text: bit.ly/2dXHmpT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago