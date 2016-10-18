Oct 18 Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

* Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd says co has booked order of about 250 million rupees

* Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd says booked order from existing plant at Atgaon and from on-going project at Chalisgaon

* Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd says co has bidded for various projects and outstanding bids are about 500 million rupees, which are at various stages of execution Source text - (bit.ly/2efseUz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)