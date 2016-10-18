Oct 18 Torrent Power Ltd

* Torrent Power -Gujarat High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement in nature of transfer , vesting of Solar Energy undertaking of Torrent Solargen

* Torrent Power -Gujarat High Court also sanctioned scheme of arrangement in nature of transfer , vesting of Wind Energy undertaking of Torrent Solargen Source text - (bit.ly/2eokKwW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)