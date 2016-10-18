UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
Oct 18 Torrent Power Ltd
* Torrent Power -Gujarat High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement in nature of transfer , vesting of Solar Energy undertaking of Torrent Solargen
* Torrent Power -Gujarat High Court also sanctioned scheme of arrangement in nature of transfer , vesting of Wind Energy undertaking of Torrent Solargen Source text - (bit.ly/2eokKwW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago