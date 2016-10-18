BRIEF-Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material scraps share private placement
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
Oct 18 361 Degrees International Ltd :
* Q3 same store sales growth of 7.3% for 361 degrees core brand
* 361 degrees international ltd- q3 same store sales growth for 361 degrees kids brand of 7.3%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 146.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 191.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO