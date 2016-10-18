Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Alibaba Group Holding is planning to raise around $1 billion to fund the expansion of its local-services platform Koubei - WSJ, citing sources

* The deal could value Koubei at nearly $8 billion - WSJ

* Alibaba Group hired Credit Suisse Group to reach out to a small group of prominent international investors for the deal- WSJ, citing sources

Source text - on.wsj.com/2e3JIXY

