BRIEF-UAC aims to complete maiden flight, first delivery of wide-body jet between 2025-2028
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
Oct 18 Gaming Corps AB :
* Says has signed a digital distribution deal with GamersGate for The Descendant Source text: bit.ly/2egWCwU
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1