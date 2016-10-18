BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 Greentown Service Group Co Ltd :
* Greentown property service company ltd entered into strategic cooperation agreement with zhongchu real estate development ltd
* Agreement in respect of promotion of property service projects
* Parties agreed to cooperate on property management services and consulting services for property projects of zhongchu real estate
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others