BRIEF-UAC aims to complete maiden flight, first delivery of wide-body jet between 2025-2028
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
Oct 18 Heitech Padu Bhd :
* Heitech padu bhd- accepted a purchase order from prudential services asia sdn bhd for disaster recovery services and office rental services
* Heitech padu bhd- total value of the purchase order is 14.9 million rgt
* Heitech padu bhd- proposed transaction will not have any material effect on heitech group's net asset for the financial year ending 31 december 2016
* Heitech padu bhd- proposed transaction is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of heitech group
Source text: (bit.ly/2eATNLl)
Further company coverage:
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1