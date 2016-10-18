BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 5 mln yuan to set up network technology unit
* Says its unit will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based wholly owned network technology unit
Oct 18 Stella International Holdings Ltd
* Expects to improve operational efficiency via implementing strict cost controls as well as further reducing its workforce
* Group expects orders for its footwear products to stabilise towards end of 2016 and beginning of 2017
* Unaudited consolidated revenue for three months of group was approximately us$475.3 million versus us$569.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 ROOTFRUIT SCANDINAVIA AB: * SAYS IT ELECTED HANS BERGGREN AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2q12oMU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)