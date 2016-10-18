UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
Oct 18 Centerstate Banks Inc -
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Platinum Bank Holding Company whereby PBHC will be merged into company
* Each outstanding share of PBHC common stock is entitled to receive a $7.60 cash payment and 3.7832 shares of CSFL common stock
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of CSFL and PBHC - sec filing
* Upon termination of deal by PBHC under certain circumstancers, PBHC to pay CSFL termination fee equal to about $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eoGx7J] Further company coverage:
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.