Oct 18 CenterState Banks Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* CenterState banks Inc sees mid-single digit EPS accretion fully phased-in 2018 from deal to buy Platinum Bank Holding Co

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $45.3 million versus $38.3 million

* Qtrly net interest margin decreased from 4.14% in 2Q16 to 4.12% in 3Q16 Source text: [bit.ly/2eMerHQ] Further company coverage: