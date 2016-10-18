UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
Oct 18 Gramercy Property Trust -
* Gramercy Property Trust announces ten recent acquisitions totaling $246.5 million
* Properties were acquired all-cash for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $246.5 million
* Aggregate year 1 net operating income of properties will be approximately $16.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.