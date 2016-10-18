BRIEF-Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material scraps share private placement
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
Oct 18 World Corporation Pcl :
* Approved the issuance and sale offering of short-term bond in the form of bill of exchange
* "the initial financial amount of the bill of exchange at any one point in time would not exceed baht 300 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 146.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 191.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO