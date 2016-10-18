TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, May 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 *289.0 -260.0 -88.9 ^May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17