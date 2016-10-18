Oct 18 Getinge
* Further developed and focused strategy, and preparation
for distribution of Patient & Post-Acute Care to shareholders of
Getinge
* Says Getinge has decided to focus on two business areas,
Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows
* Says board of directors intends to propose to an
extraordinary general meeting a distribution of Patient &
Post-Acute Care, formerly Extended Care, to Getinge's
shareholders
* Says should EGM approve board's proposal, aim is to
complete listing not later than during Q1 of 2018
* Says following a split, both companies will have a more
concentrated focus, with more opportunities to continue to
develop products and solutions to meet customer needs and
thereby help solve healthcare challenges
* Says financial targets for both companies will be
determined and presented as part of preparation work
