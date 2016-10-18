UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
Oct 18 Stewart Information Services Corp -
* Entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP regarding composition of Stewart Board of Directors
* Stewart CEO Matthew Morris and new independent director, Clifford Press, will be appointed to board, effective immediately
* Morris and Press will replace Malcolm S. Morris, Stewart Morris, Jr., who have agreed to resign
* With addition of Mssrs. Morris, Press, 2 new independent board members, Stewart board will be comprised of nine directors
* Starboard has also agreed to certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Has entered into a separate agreement with Foundation Asset Management, LP
* Pursuant to separate agreement, foundation agreed to abandon its consent solicitation seeking to call special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.