BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd
* Transaction in relation to acquisition of 50% equity interests and sale loan of target company by public auction
* Purchaser agreed to acquire target company at total consideration of RMB177.60 million
* Shanghai Zendai Real Estate is expected to enter into definitive agreement with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Real Estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others